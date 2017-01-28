Bishop of Grantham opens new offices at Barkston and Syston School

The Bishop of Grantham has opened new offices at Barkston and Syston Primary School.

The Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain performed the official ceremony by cutting a ribbon, unveiling a commemorative plaque and dedicating the new offices. The buildings house the headteacher’s office and administration.

At the ceremony, the school choir sang, the hand bell ringers played, and two children played their flutes.

Before the ceremony, children gave a presentation of the history of the school.

The children and staff were joined by various visitors including the Diocesan Director of Education, the architect from DB Lawrence, the builders Johnson Smith, local priest the Rev Stuart Hadley, the Bishop’s visitor Mrs Cora Townson, as well as headteachers from the Affinity Partnership and parents and friends.

Headteacher Sally-Anne Caunter said: “It was a lovely day. We had a service in the hall beforehand where the children did their presentation of the history of the school.”