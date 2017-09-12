Bishop of Lincoln to be introduced into House of Lords

The Bishop of Lincoln will take his seat in the House of Lords on Thursday.

The Rt Rev Christopher Lowson is to be introduced by two of his colleagues, the bishop of Gloucester, The Rt Rev Rachel Treweek and the bishop of Newcastle, the Rt Rev Christine Hardman. These were the bishops who ‘overtook’ him in the queue when parliament decided to give priority to newly appointed women bishops so that the bishops’ bench could more accurately reflect the ministry of the Church of England.

The bishop will become one of 26 ‘Lords Spiritual’, a group that includes the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, the bishops of London, Durham and Winchester as ex-officio members, and 21 diocesan bishops introduced in order of seniority.

At a short ceremony held in the chamber of the House of Lords, the bishop will present his Writ of Summons from the Crown, take the parliamentary oath and then take his place on the bishops’ bench.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Rt Rev Lowson said: “I am delighted and honoured to take up this role and I hope to bring, along with others, some of the concerns of the communities of Greater Lincolnshire into the House of Lords. I am very pleased that Bishop Rachel and Bishop Christine are willing to introduce me as this is a sign of our commitment to work together.”

The Rt Rev Lowson is the 72nd bishop of Lincoln, and he was enthroned in Lincoln Cathedral in November 2011.