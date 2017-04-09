Bollywood comes to Grantham for big charity event

A Grantham businesswoman is planning a Bollywood-themed charity event, and tickets are on sale.

Nesheta Sachania, who runs Pristine in Wharf Road, is organising ‘Bollywood Comes to Grantham’ to raise money for Grantham-based dementia care services.

She explained: “It is something very close to my heart as my mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years ago. Although [my parents] predominantly live in India they will be here for a few months over the summer and at the event.

“I feel like I can’t do much for her but I can make a difference to those affected here in Grantham.

“The Alzheimer’s Society will receive some of the monies raised but the majority will be split between local care homes and voluntary services.”

‘Bollywood Comes to Grantham’ will be held at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, in London Road, on Saturday, May 20.

There will be authentic Indian cuisine, Henna design, traditional goods and Bollywood-style dancing. There is also the chance to be transformed into a Bollywood beauty – this must be pre-booked.

The event is on from 7.30pm until late. Tickets are £30.

To book, or for more information, call Nesheta on 07957 215807.