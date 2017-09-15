Bonfire spreads to outbuilding and hedges

Donington firefighters were called out yesterday evening (Thursday September 14) after a bonfire went out of control.

Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire on Market Place, Folkingham, just before 6.45pm.

The flames from the bonfire had spread to an outbuilding. There was severe fire damage to the building and two metres of hedgerow.

A thermal imaging camera was used to establish there was no one inside the building.