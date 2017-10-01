Boobs and Brass mark occasion

Monday morning shoppers were treated to the rousing sounds of a brass band, as Swinton Insurance celebrated its 60th anniversary this week.

Crowds gathered at the insurance branch on the High Street, to listen to tunes including, ‘What a Wonderful World’, ‘YMCA’ and ‘Happy Birthday’, performed by Boobs and Brass.

Sally Thornburn was nominated as one of Swinton's 'Diamonds.'

As part of their 60th anniversary celebrations, the Insurance experts have been celebrating ‘60 days of Swinton,’ throughout August and September.

As part of their celebrations, they nominated 10 ‘diamond’ employees from across the country, who have all given up their own time for a good cause.

Nominees could have been anyone including customers, colleagues or someone in their community. Swinton presented each ‘diamond’ with a cheque for £1,000 for a charity of their choice.

Insurance executive Sally Thornburn has worked for Swinton Insurance for 30 years, spending the last seven months at the Grantham branch.

She was selected to be a ‘diamond’ due to her commitment to charity brass band Boobs and Brass, which was set up in 2006 to raise money for various charities including Breast Cancer Now.

Sally, who lives in Brant Broughton, joined Boobs and Brass North in 2010 and was delighted to be selected as one of her firm’s ‘diamonds’.

She said: “I was over the moon and felt so proud. It is great that Swinton are able to give to such worthy causes. I have been playing the trombone for 38 years, so it has been lovely to be able to share it with my work. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and we got some great reactions.”

Several members of the brass band, which has 80 female players across the country, travelled to Grantham on Monday morning to take part in the cheque presention and join Sally for a few tunes. Staff had donation buckets and handed out free pens.

Area development manager Bob Carvell said: “It has been absolutely brilliant and really brightened up the day.”

For more information, visit www.boobsandbrass.com