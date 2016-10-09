Book details the work of the borough when Newton lived in Grantham

A book detailing the work of the borough corporation during Isaac Newton’s time in Grantham has been launched.

The book launched at a ceremony on Friday in St Wulfram’s Church.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Linda Wootten, performed the launch hosted by Professor David Stocker, president of the Lincoln Record Society and John Manterfield, of Grantham Civic Society, who edited the book.

Mr Manterfield said it was particularly appropriate that the launch took place in St Wulfram’s because the Corpus Christi Quire, or chapel as it is now, is where the annual election of Alderman took place from medieval times until 1835, when the Municipal Corporations Act of that year created the new Borough of Grantham.

The book contains the transcription of the Hall Book for the period 1649-62, together with an introduction and, more importantly for family and local historians, thorough indexes of names, places and subjects contained in the body of the text.

The aim was to cover the period that Isaac Newton attended the King’s School and lodged with William Clarke, the apothecary, in High Street. Clarke was a leading member of the town’s government during the Commonwealth period and was Alderman (equivalent to mayor and chief magistrate) twice in 1650-1 and 1656-7.

The borough government in mid-17th century Grantham was concerned with the regulation of crafts and trades, setting the poor to work, upkeep of streets, the provision of godly ministers and schoolmasters and even the maintenance of the church fabric (notably its famous spire). The original transcription of each of the years covered in the volume was done by members of a U3A group based in Grantham and led by John Down.

This book is produced as Volume 106 in the series of records relating to the former county and diocese of Lincoln that the Lincoln Record Society was formed in 1910 to publish. To buy a copy of the book, priced £40, contact Mr Manterfield on 01476 565782 or email secretary@granthamcivicsociety.co.uk