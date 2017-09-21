Boost for Grantham College health project

Students at Grantham College will have more opportunities to increase their activity levels, thanks to a National Lottery investment from Sport England’s, ‘Tackling Inactivity in Colleges’ programme.

The funding is also in line with Sport England’s ‘Towards an Active Nation strategy.’ As part of this initiative, Sport England is investing £5 million into projects in colleges that will support their inactive students into regular activity.

As part of this, Grantham College has been given funding for £56,398 to try and reduce the number of their students who are completing less than 30 minutes of activity each week.

Grantham College’s Activ8+ project will work towards engaging 250 inactive students over a two-year period by developing their physical, mental and individual wellbeing.

Activity Development Officer, Lynsey Coy will manage the project.

She said: “This is an exciting and challenging opportunity to develop and work with the students to remove barriers and change attitudes towards physical activity. I hope that our students will be able to reap the benefits of the programme and support them in increasing their wellbeing and personal development. We will work with local clubs and coaches to deliver a variety of activity sessions. I am currently delivering initial sessions including archery, badminton and basketball.”

Executive Director of Community Sport, Mike Diaper, said: “We are delighted to offer Grantham College National Lottery funding to help get students active. College is a crucial time in a young person’s development. It is often the first time that activity is not a compulsory part of their study programme and therefore all too many young people become inactive. This funding will allow colleges to be innovative in addressing their needs and help embed activity in their lifestyle in college and for years to come.”

Sport England is a public body and invests more than £300 million National Lottery and government money each year in projects and programmes that help people get active and play sport.

For more information, visit, www.sportengland.org