Bottesford pupils learn how to become pet ambassadors

Staff from Mars Petcare in Waltham-on-the-Wolds spent the morning with 39 students from Year 4 at Bottesford Primary School sharing their Pet Ambassador programme aimed at encouraging positive and healthy pet ownership.

Angie Phillips, Community Manager at Mars, said: “The project aims to educate and engage children between the ages of 8 and 11 to become Pet Ambassadors.

“Children love our fun education zones that teaches them all about the amazing abilities of cats and dogs, how to care for them and behave around them in an appropriate way. Who wouldn’t want to visit ‘Poo Corner’!

“Working with young people is a very energising experience but also they are key influencers on their parents, friends and family. We hope that through this education programme the children will take their learning and passion for pets out of the classroom to positively impact on their own communities”.

The fun education package is delivered through four learning zones:

* Pet Super Senses (The amazing senses of our pets) .

* Pets are Cool (Understanding how pets can be superheroes).

* Creature Comforts (learning what makes our pets happy or sad) .

* Poo Corner (learning how to pick up and why it’s so important for good health).

The children rotate around the zones and have their learning supported with a fun student workbook.

At the end of the day all of the children receive a certificate confirming they are the pet ambassadors of the future.

Jane Bingham, Veterinary Communications Manager and one of the Mars team, commented “To know that we have been encouraging the next generation to be responsible pet owners makes us all feel like we have made a real difference. We had some great questions and engagement from the children and can’t wait to run the sessions again in another school soon”.

Emma Barker, Assistant Head Teacher at Bottesford Primary School, added: “I chatted to a few of the children after the event and they were really enthused about what they’d learnt and very keen to share their new found knowledge, especially all about poo corner!

“It’s really appreciated that Mars staff could take the time out of their busy schedules to do this - our children will always remember the day that Mars came in and talked to them about pets (and poo)!”