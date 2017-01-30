Box office opens for tickets to the Belton International Horse Trials

Advance tickets are available online for the 37th anniversary Belton International Horse Trials, incorporating the Lycetts Grantham Cup.

The event takes place from March 31-April 2 in the deer park surrounding the National Trust’s Belton House.

The horse trials attracts many of the best event riders in the world, as well as crowds of spectators who flock in each year to enjoy the setting, top class sport and the many other attractions laid on by the organisers, Bede.

These include everything from classic cars, dog display teams and ‘have a go’ dog agility, to an inter-hunt relay, shopping at over 90 trade stands, crafts and a children’s interactive zone. Sunday’s gate jumping competition is a real crowd pleaser, and for those with energy to spare, the Grantham Cup 10k Trail Run is the region’s favourite off road run.

New for 2017 is a dedicated Members’ Area. Members will not only benefit from forward parking, but a comfortable marquee in which to enjoy a free tea or coffee, and toilet facilities.

Advance tickets are discounted. For more information, or to book advance tickets, visit belton-horse.co.uk