Brave Grantham fire walkers raise £5,600

A group of 35 brave souls took part in a fire walk and raised an impressive £5,600 for an African project sponsored by a Grantham Rotary club.

Walking barefoot over hot embers, the 35 all managed to get across safely at the event held at Arena UK on Sunday.

The embers are burning bright ahead of the firewalk challange at Arena UK.

The sponsored event was held to raise money for Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven’s project in conjunction with Friends of Kianjai Kenya to build 13 irrigated school farms in rural Kenya to ensure the children are fed even in times of drought.

Libby Simpson, of the Rotary Club, said: “The evening was very well attended with lots of friends and family there to cheer the firewalkers on. The fire walkers ranged in age from 17 to 72. It was a great success, Nobody got burned at all!”

On the night there was also entertainment by Premier Cru. The fire walkers were given two hours of training before they did the walk.