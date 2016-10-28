Brave the scary trick or treat trail in Grantham’s Wyndham Park on Sunday

A ‘Scary Godmother Trick or Treat’ trail awaits fearless children and adults at Grantham’s Wyndham Park this weekend.

The free event, aimed at children aged four to 10 and accompanying adults, takes place across the park on Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm.

It is the first event courtesy of the park’s successful Heritage Lottery Funding (HLF) bid and will see over a dozen Grantham College students feature in spooky costumes including a ‘Scary Godmother’ who needs help to find her lost pumpkins.

South Kesteven District Council’s business manager for venues and facilities Paul Stokes said: “Whilst transforming key buildings and features at the park is among the fundamental work that park users will see as part of the HLF funding, engaging events such as this with the local community are also of great importance.

“We thank the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Funds for their investment earlier this year and this first event promises to be great fun for children and adults alike. We hope it will attract existing park goers and new visitors to Wyndham Park.”

It is estimated the trail will take around 20 to 30 minutes to complete and there will be hot food and drinks available to buy from the park’s café.

Children and adults are encouraged to dress up for the occasion in spooky or fun attire and free face-painting and paper lantern making will also be available.

