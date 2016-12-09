BREAKING NEWS: Conservatives retain Sleaford seat in by-election with massive majority

The Conservatives have retained the Sleaford and North Hykeham seat with a huge majority but their candidate would not speak to media.

Caroline Johnson has been declared the winner but was immediately escorted out of the count by aides without speaking to the media after making her speech.

Dr Caroline Johnson.

UKIP made gains, taking a distant second place while Labour was beaten into an embarassing fourth by the Liberal Democrats.

The election was called after Tory Stephen Phillips resigned over differences with the Government.

The electors had no fewer than 10 names to pick from on the ballot paper.

The results were:

Caroline Johnson (Cons) 17570 votes (54%)

Victoria Ayling (UKIP) 4426 (13%)

Ross Pepper (Lib Dem) 3606 (11%)

Jim Clarke (Lab) 3363 (10%)

Marianne Overton (Lincs Independents) 2892 (9%)

Sarah Stock (Ind) 462 (1%)

The Iconic Arty Pole (Official Monster Raving Loony Party) 200 (1%)

Paul Coyne (Non aligned) 186 (1%)

Mark Suffield (Ind) 74 (0%)

David Bishop (Bus Pass Elvis Party) 55 (0%)