BREAKING NEWS: Devolution plans in tatters as county councillors vote ‘No’

Lincolnshire County Council has today voted against plans for a new Greater Lincolnshire Combined Authority and Mayor.

At an extraordinary council meeting today, members voted 43 to 17 against, with five abstentions, on a plan which would see about £15 million a year given to a new tier of government for transport, housing, skills training and flood prevention.

The devolution plan is due to be voted on by South Holland District Council, but a tweet from council leader Gary Porter said: “Lincolnshire County Council kill off the devolution bid”.

The “No” vote came just a day after Boston Borough Council cabinet members backed the move yesterday, having followed the lead set by East Lindsey District Council earlier month.

Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: “The implications of Lincolnshire County Council’s recommendation to its Leader can only be fully understood once all ten councils (in Lincolnshire) have voted on devolution. “The final council to vote will be South Holland on October 26, but East Lindsey District Council has been clear that it supports devolution and the opportunities it presents to the area.”