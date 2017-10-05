Breast Cancer patients take part in yoga pilot at Grantham Hospital

Breast cancer patients in Lincolnshire are getting the opportunity to benefit from a series of yoga classes, as part of a six-week course to promote overall wellbeing.

Organised by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, the free sessions take place in the Emerald Suite breast care unit at Grantham Hospital, aimed at providing support and relaxation for ladies who are undergoing breast cancer treatment or who have previously had treatment.

The pilot, six-week course provides patients with practical techniques to help self-manage some of the effects of breast cancer and treatment. Each week of the course will have a different theme, including getting energised, finding courage, expressing yourself, letting go and finding joy and opening the heart and shoulders.

The initiative has received lots of support from both local and national organisations and groups.

Grantham Breast Cancer Support Group has donated eye pillows. The British Wheel of Yoga has donated 15 yoga kits, which include mats, blocks and sweatshirts.

Former breast cancer patient Louise Bancroft is due to complete her yoga instructor training and decided to volunteer to help others.

She said: “Research has shown the benefit of practising yoga, mindfulness, and meditation for people affected by breast cancer.

“I wanted to give something back to Grantham Hospital. They have given so much to me and I wouldn’t be here without them. I am volunteering my time as it is important to me that the yoga be free to participants. Having any form of cancer can be a huge financial burden, and I want the sessions to be as inclusive as possible.”

Macmillan breast care nurse specialist Nicky Turner said: “Research has proven that yoga for a cancer patients is very beneficial both physically and mentally. It’s a great way for patients to manage part of their treatment and look after their wellbeing and provides independence within their care.”

If the pilot is successful, it will hopefully be rolled out at Lincoln and Boston in the future. For further information about the pilot, call 01476 593945.