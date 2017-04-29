Brothers to cycle 200 mile route to raise money for charity and Colsterworth pre-school

Two brothers are planning to put their fitness to the test with a near 200-mile cycle challenge.

Gavin and Wayne Clark will be riding 190 miles unsupported from Kendal in Cumbria to South Shields in Northumberland, following national cycle route 72, which heads north up the Cumbrian coast before heading eastwards along the route of Hadrian’s Wall.

Gavin said: “My brother and I have decided like so many other people that it’s time we put our fitness to the test.”

They are tackling the cycle challenge on Thursday July 27 and Friday July 28, completing approximately 100 miles up the Cumbrian coast on the first day to Silloth, where they will camp overnight before completing their journey on day two.

Through their efforts they are hoping to raise £1,500, to be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Colsterworth Methodist Pre-School.

“Many people don’t realise and appreciate the support Macmillan provides until they need it,” said Graham.

“This is a charity close to our hearts as it has been for many in the past and sadly will be in the future.”

He added: “For many years my family have lived in a small village and with this in mind we are going to split the donations received with Colsterworth Methodist Pre-School. With outstanding Ofsted reports it is a great community pre-school and we would like to provide them with some new equipment to help them continue their great work.

“All money raised will be split equally. The trip will be funded by Wayne and I.”

If you would like to support Gavin and Wayne, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Gavin-Wayne-Clark

Founded in 1911, Macmillan is the UK’s leading cancer support charity, helping hundreds of thousands of people affected by cancer each year.

Colsterworth Methodist Pre-School is a thriving group that caters for young children from Colsterworth and surrounding villages. It was established in 1973 and has been running successfully and continually since then. The pre-school is a committee-run not-for-profit organisation.