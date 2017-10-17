Buildbase Grantham stars in TV programme

Buildbase Grantham starred in a short programme on shaping the next generation of building supplies professionals.

The programme is a collaboration between builders’ merchant, Buildbase, ITN Productions and the Chartered Institute of Builders (CIOB).

National newsreader, Natasha Kaplinsky introduces the programme, which was filmed in September, and stars the Grantham branch alongside customer, Andrew Musson of Musson’s Heating, who enters the branch to ask for product advice. He is served by Buildbase sales apprentice, Hannah Gaunt. The clip aims to demonstrate that good product knowledge is key to delivering great service in a builders’ merchant.

The film also goes behind the scenes of the Buildbase apprenticeship scheme and highlights the benefits of running an apprenticeship such as improving diversity and developing the next generation of managers.

Buildbase CEO, Kate Tinsley is hoping the film will raise awareness of the benefits of these types of schemes for young people, as well as to the industry as a whole.

She said: “We wanted to highlight how vital apprenticeships are, both to our business and the wider industry. They provide a great career path for the next generation of talent, help ensure an exceptional experience for our customers and play an important role in the communities that we are part of. They are also helping us to improve the diversity of our workforce, which is one of the biggest challenges facing builders merchants at the moment.”

Buildbase is one of the UK’s fastest growing builder’s merchants, approaching 200 branches nationwide.

They recruit in excess of 20 apprentices in permanent positions throughout the year.