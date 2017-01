A new burger restaurant is opening today in Grantham High Street.

The Real Burger Company opens this evening in the former Greenwoods store. More than 20 jobs have been created by the new restaurant.

The company is only a few years old and has one other restaurant in Newark.

The licensed restaurant serves a wide range of burgers but also ribs, pittas and salads.

To book at a table at the Grantham restaurant call 01476 572220 or go to http://www.therealburgerco.co.uk/