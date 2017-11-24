Ambassadors sought to promote Lincolnshire

The Team Lincolnshire programme has been relaunched, aiming to be bigger and better.

Previously, it consisted of an informal group of business people to promote the county.

But next Thursday, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lincolnshire County Council will relaunch the scheme.

Jill McCarthy, Head of the Growth Team at Lincolnshire County Council Economic Development Services said the group whhich initially involved the property and connstruction sectors has grown so much, it was decidewd to expand it to other sectors.

“Team Lincolnshire members are passionate about promoting Lincolnshire as a passionate place to live work and invest and about encouraging new business to invest in the region.

“The concept is that all members became abassadors for the region, fuelling our economy and securing our future. Team Lincolnshire represents the private and public sector working together in all sectors, and it is widely recognised that collaborating together to promote the area gives us a much stronger and passionate voice.”

Tim Dowling from estate agents Pygott Crone said: “We’re a founding member of Team Lincolnshire and we’ve found it incredibly beneficial as a way of promoting the county to outside investors and developers.

“Working in collaboration with other businesses is far more powerful than trying to just trying to plough our own furrow and I’d recommend it to businesses in other sectors- especially manufacturing and food, two industries we are very proud of in Lincolnshire.”

As well as promoting the county, members also benefit from a range of services and support. Tel 01522 550618 for details.