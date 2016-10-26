Amended plans for Grantham Designer Outlet Village to go on show

Plans for a £100 million Designer Outlet Village in Grantham will go on show in a second round of consultation next month, before a planning application is submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

Following a comprehensive consultation process with local residents and the business community in September, the plans for Grantham Designer Outlet Village have been refined and updated to reflect public feedback.

The project, which would be located on a 36-acre section of the King 31 land on the southern edge of Grantham and right next to the A1, received widespread support from the majority of visitors to the October consultation events, with around 82 per cent of those who returned feedback forms being fully supportive of the proposals. Comments focused on the economic benefits, particularly the creation of 1,500 jobs, as well as an increase in the town’s visitor numbers.

A number of changes have been made to the proposals, including a children’s play area, charging points for electric cars and the proposed hotel has been reduced to three storeys.

Before a planning application is submitted towards the end of the year, Grantham residents are invited to attend a drop-in consultation event on Friday, November 4 from 11am to 6pm in 70 High Street in Grantham to hear about the changes and have another say.

Commenting on the revisions, Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Developments, said: “We were delighted with the feedback we received, which was overwhelmingly positive. Having carefully reviewed the comments, we have taken on board the suggestions and updated our plans – we now have an even better scheme. It is clear that there is considerable demand for a Designer Outlet Village in Grantham.

“We are thrilled that we have been able to work closely with the local community, creating plans for a Designer Outlet Village that we are proud of and excited about.”

Stephen Vickers, managing director of Buckminster said: “Buckminster takes engagement and consultation very seriously and these changes and many others have come about as a result of direct feedback we received following our public events in October. I would urge anyone who hasn’t attended one of our events so far to pop in on 4 November.

“Our consultation has been thorough, with over 16,000 leaflets having been posted to every house in the town. It’s clear local people back the plans. This is the last chance to come and view the plans and hear about the changes we have made before the planning application is made.”