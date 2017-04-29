Ancaster and Bottesford Co-op stores raise thousands for good causes

Two Co-op stores have raised thousands of pounds for local good causes.

The Co-op stores in Ancaster and Bottesford have each raised funds for three causes.

Ancaster Co-op supports Ancaster Primary School. Adults from left are deputy headteacher Claire Talbot, Jamie Talton, of the Co-op, Melissa Winter, of the Co-op, and Kirsty McGauley, chair of the PTFA. TRP-20-4-2017-214B

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes. All those one per cent rewards, plus the proceeds of the carrier bag charge in England, has resulted in a total £66,000 pay out in Grantham.

Ancaster Co-op has raised money for Ancaster Primary School (£2,219), the Naomi Fardell Fund (£2,500) and Ancaster Pre-School Playgroup (£2,192).

Janie Talton, who organises fund-raising at the Ancaster store said the store was really pleased and surprised at the amount it had raised. He said: “We were really surprised because we have only been open just over a year and to raise £6,911 in six months is really good.”

Last week, the Botttesford store invited its three local charities to the store for the presentations of their cheques. The store has raised more than £1,000 for each of its charities - Dove Cottage, Bottesford Youth Club and Friends of Bottesford Primary School.

There were free refreshments and cakes for customers and passers-by. There was also a raffle on the day to win a hamper and a quiz for people to win prizes.

Store manager Steve Barnes said: “The day in general is a bit of a celebration and a big thank you to our loyal customers and members who have helped raise over £1,000 per charity,”