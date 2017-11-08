Ancaster company Mid UK Recycling Ltd to be sentenced following death of employee in 2013

A recycling company is due to be sentenced at crown court on Friday in relation to the death of an employee at its Barkston Heath site.

Mid UK Recycling has pleaded guilty to breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 in relation to the incident in July 2013.

Mid-UK Recycling Ltd is accused of breaching Section 3 (1) and Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

Managing director Christopher Mountain and former operations director Alan Munson are accused of breaching Section 37 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

A 55-year-old man died in the incident at the Mid UK Recycling site near Grantham. The Health and Safety Executive carried out an investigation as a result.