Appeal against plan for 480 homes on edge of Grantham to be heard in November

A developer’s appeal against the refusal of its plan for 480 homes at Manthorpe will be heard at the end of November.

Allison Homes Ltd, part of the Larkfleet Group, wants to build the homes off Longcliffe Road next to the Manthorpe estate. Its plans also include a primary school, neighbourhood centre and public open space.

The appeal will be heard by way of a public inquiry from Tuesday, November 28 to Friday, December 1, in the Fountains Room of the Jubilee Life Centre on London Road, Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council is informing those owners and occupiers near the site about the appeal and others who it believes will be affected by the proposal. Members of the public will be allowed to attend the hearing and give their comments at the inspector’s discretion.

District councillor Ray Wootten, who represents St Wulfram’s ward, said: “I would encourage those large numbers of residents who made an objection, if they are available, to attend the hearing and put their objection to the planning inspector.”

Coun Wootten says he will be speaking on behalf of residents at the meeting together with a representative of Belton and Manthorpe Parish Council.