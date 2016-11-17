Appeal planned to overturn refusal for Denton quarry

Construction industry supplier Mick George is seeking to overturn a council’s refusal of its plan to dig out millions of tonnes of limestone near Denton.

It is to appeal to the Secretary of State against Lincolnshire County Council’s planners’ unanimous decision seven weeks ago to reject proposals for an 84 hectares quarry off Gorse Lane.

The countryside site off Gorse Lane that could be turned into a quarry. 439C ENGEMN00120120706095555

Mick George wants to extract 5.9 million tonnes of limestone from the quarry over 30 years and refill the hole with waste.

But the council’s planning committee agreed the limestone was not needed and neither was a new landfill tip.

The Cambridgeshire-based firm has also warned it will resurrect a 61-years-old planning consent to extract ironstone and limestone from a 900 hectares site in the same area.

A statement by the company reads; “We will be appealing the decision simultaneously with progressing the existing ROMP (review of old minerals permissions) scheme.”

It’s unlawful to work the area until an application for a new scheme in line with modern planning conditions has been approved. Marc Willis, applications team leader

A spokesman refused to give details about the timescale for submitting its appeal and reactivating the old planning consent.

Gaile McMillan, chair of GOLAG, the campaign group set up by residents to oppose the quarry plan, said: “We will just have to wait and see what the grounds are for the appeal and what their next step are or if they will say this is one they just didn’t win.”

A council spokesman said an appeal had not been received yet.

Marc Willis, the council’s applications team leader, said: “There is an existing permission, dating back to 1955, for the winning and working of ironstone, and the overlying limestone, covering around 900 hectares of land.

“However, this is currently registered as a dormant site.

“That means it’s unlawful to work the area until an application for a new scheme in line with modern planning conditions has been approved.”

Related:

Cheers erupt as councillors reject plan for quarry near Denton

Major setback for quarry in the countryside plan near Grantham

Residents react to ‘threatening’ plans for quarry at Denton