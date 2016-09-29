Argos creates more than 10,000 Christmas jobs

High street retailer Argos is to recruit more than 10,000 seasonal staff to work in its stores over the busy Christmas period.

Customer advisers and stock assistants are among the jobs being offered at the firm’s 840 stores, as well as drivers for its distribution service.

Initial contracts for all vacancies are around three to four months, with the potential for some roles to become permanent at the end of the season.

Recruits will be offered a minimum of 10 hours a week and six hours at weekends.