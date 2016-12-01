Attempt to set up Business Improvement District in Grantham has failed by small margin

An attempt to set up a Business Improvement District in Grantham has failed.

The result of a ballot held among local businesses throughout November was revealed this morning. While 189 businesses and organisations voted in favour of the BID proposal and only 164 against, the rules of the vote say that the aggregate rateable value of the votes must be taken into account.

The aggregate rateable value of those businesses that voted in favour of the BID was £7,639,050 and that of those that voted against was £7,639,650, just £600 more.

A total of 826 ballot papers were issued and 353 votes were cast, meaning the turnout was 42.86 per cent.

More details and reaction to follow.

Go Grantham Ltd was behind the project. If the project had been given the green light it would have seen more than £2 million invested in schemes, projects and promotion over the next five years with businesses contributing a small per centage of their rateable value every year.