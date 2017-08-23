Barkston glamping site is launched with wigwam cabins

Visitors to the area can now enjoy a glamping experience following the launch of a site at Barkston.

Millside Wigwams is now open, welcoming glampers to en-suite running water cabins in the open countryside.

Run by husband and wife team, Steve and Fiona Elnor, the site is close to the river Witham and home to a small working farm. This latest addition to the Wigwam Holidays network includes six top-of-the-range luxurious Wigwam cabins and is surrounded by farm tracks, cycles routes and visitor attractions.

Steve said: “As part of the Wigwam Holidays experience, each of our deluxe cabins also has its own firepit provided.

“We’ve had a steady stream of bookings and due to our close proximity to the A1, we are very easy to reach by car. We’ve also had a great deal of interest from the local community who are fascinated by the Wigwam product.

“We’ve tremendous support from Wigwam Holidays in bringing this dream to fruition, further made possible by LEADER funding assistance. Our project was the first LEADER funding to be awarded in South Kesteven.”

Guests at Millside Wigwams can hire bedding and have use of a communal log cabin with table football, a pool table and other games.

Prices start at around £85 per night based on two adults sharing one cabin and the family dog can stay for £5 per night. For more details go to www.wigwamholidays.com