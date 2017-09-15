Company has eye on potential vast quarry site near Grantham

A company may be bidding to quarry an even larger area of countryside near Grantham following refusal of its plans last year.

Mick George Ltd was refused permission to quarry an area of limestone near Gorse Lane. It is now looking at possibly quarrying a vast area which would extend its operation close to Harlaxton and the A607.

The company is looking to reactivate old planning permission given after the war to extract minerals from the area. It says that these plans would likely see a highway access to the quarry close to the Denton crossroads, which has seen a number of accidents in recent years.

John Gough, planning director with Mick George, has written to the chairman of Denton Parish Council about these latest developments.

In the letter he said: “Given the greater extent of the mineral reserve of the valid historic planning consent, Mick George Ltd are envisaging that the processed aggregate will be exported at rates which are significantly greater than that proposed under the far more modest Gorse Lane scheme (which proposed the mineral to be exported typically by 40 HGVs per day equalling 80 movements).

“The revised scheme would equate to typically 120 to 150 loads leaving the site per day (240 to 300 movements per day). Unlike the Gorse Lane scheme, there are no proposals to import inert waste materials to aid restoration.”

The company also says it is considering ‘blasting’ if the larger scheme goes ahead.

Mick George is undertaking an environmental assessment of the area, including background noise monitoring, as part of its bid to potentially use the planning permission already in place.

The chairman of Denton Parish Council, Councillor Stuart Hollyer, says there are great concerns over these plans by the company.

Coun Hollyer told the Journal: “I am very concerned because this is a beautiful part of the county. A lot of the flora is unique to the Viking Way and these plans would destroy a large part of our countryside.

“The previous permission was to quarry ironstone after the war because there was a shortage. Outline was given to quarry a large area.”

Mr Gough said Mick George Ltd intends to arrange a public meeting before the end of October to discuss its plans. It has also offered to meet up with the other parish councils in the area including Harlaxton, Great Ponton and Stroxton.