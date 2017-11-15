Convenience store to replace WH Smiths at Grantham Hospital

WH Smiths at Grantham Hospital will close at the end of the year to be replaced by a convenience store.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has entered into a partnership with CH&Co to modernise the shops and cafes for staff and patients at its county hospitals.

CH&Co will open convenience stores, with coffee facilities, at Grantham, Boston and Lincoln, replacing WH Smiths. Beginning in January 2018, CH&Co will invest £700k to revamp the main entrances at Pilgrim and Lincoln and open “Ground”, brand new coffee shops. New cafes will also open at the maternity wing and outpatients at Lincoln.

Paul Boocock, Director of Estates and Facilities for ULHT said: “We’re pleased to announce ULHT has appointed the CH&Co Group to run coffee shops and convenience stores in our hospitals.

“Together we’ll bring the high street to our hospitals and offer staff and visitors a welcoming and better experience and offer a wider selection of products.

“As well as being better for our staff and visitors, it’ll be better for the environment and Lincolnshire business too. CH&Co’s products will use minimal packaging and they will source local products wherever possible.”

Andrew Scott, Sales Director at CH&Co Group said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with ULHT. Developing the cafes and retails stores around the hospitals presents a fantastic opportunity for CH&Co.”

The current WH Smiths contract ends on December 31. From January 1, 2018 CH&Co will run all coffee shops (apart from radiology at Lincoln) and convenience stores. Building work will start in the New Year, and the fully revamped stores and coffee shops with new facilitates are expected to be open by March.

ULHT said CH&Co will offer healthy foods and staff incentives and, in the future, the trust will also recoup a share of CH&Co’s profits, giving a much-needed boost to our income.

All staff who work in ULHT coffee shops will have the opportunity to be redeployed elsewhere in ULHT or transfer to CH&Co with the same terms and conditions. The volunteers who run the coffee shop at the maternity unit at Lincoln will also be offered the choice to volunteer elsewhere.