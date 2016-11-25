Deadline for Grantham BID ballot is just days away

The deadline for the vote for a business improvement district (BID) in Grantham is Wednesday at 5pm. Eligible businesses are encouraged to vote if they have not already done so.

Operations manager for Go Grantham, the company behind the BID, Amber Kitching said: “It’s been extremely encouraging to see the amount of votes we have received over the past month.

“The team have put a fantastic effort into visiting and speaking to Grantham businesses to ensure that people are aware of the importance of their vote.”

The result will be announced on Thursday.