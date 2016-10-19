Developer submits revised plan for 480 homes on edge of Grantham

A revised plan for 480 homes at Manthorpe has been submitted to the district council.

The new plan replaces an earlier submission for 550 homes on the land next to the Manthorpe estate and bounded by the A607 and Belton Lane to the north of Grantham.

The plans also include a single form entry primary school, a neighbourhood centre, and public open space.

The earlier plans had already prompted hundreds of local residents to sign a petition against the plan and write with their objections to the council.

Ward councillor Ray Wootten said of the revised plan: “In my view nothing has changed. Residents have submitted their objections in large numbers to the previous application and I am sure they will continue to do so against the reduced number of homes.”

About 800 people have signed on-line and paper petitions in opposition to the plans. Residents are largely concerned about an increase in traffic on Manthorpe Road and other routes which they say are already clogged with traffic.

When the reduction in the number of homes in the plan was announced last month, a spokesman for Allison Homes, part of The Larkfleet Group of Companies, said: “We have redrawn our plans for development at Grantham North to take account of the Grantham Environmental Capacity Study and comments from consultees – including the public and local councillors – that have been made to us about the proposed development.

“As a result, we are producing new plans which reduce the total number of homes to around 480. The revised plan will then be the subject of further public consultation.

“We are determined to produce the best possible scheme to meet the pressing need for more homes in Grantham.”