Distribution park on the edge of Grantham is sold in multi-million pound deal

A huge distribution and warehouse park on the edge of Grantham has just been sold.

The 9.8 acre Grantham Distribution Park at Gonerby Moor has been sold for an undisclosed sum to the construction solutions company JRL Group.

The deal has been described as “substantial” and the purchase price is expected to run into millions of pounds.

The distribution park, which has been on the market for a number of years, has been sold by Gladman Developments in a deal brokered by agents JLL and Burbage Realty.

The site has detailed consent for the construction of a 214,881 sq ft distribution or warehousing facility with offices.

Andy Hartwright, land director at Gladman Developments, said: “We are pleased to have completed the sale of the distribution site to JRL Group.

“The site has superb connectivity, and almost direct access to the A1, both being key requirements for JRL.”

James Keeton, director at JLL, said: “We are seeing continued demand for well-located strategic sites on the A1 corridor, especially as prime land availability on the M1 corridor remains a scarcity.

“The A1 corridor has seen increased activity recently, boosted by strong strategic transport links along with greater availability of land, whilst maintaining good labour demographics.”

A spokesman for the new owners was not available to comment.