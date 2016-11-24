Estate agent picks up trio of prizes in a year of expansion

Estate agents Pygott & Crone has just scooped a trio of impressive awards.

The company, which has offices in Castlegate, Grantham, was named as East Midlands Agent of the Year, Referrals Agent of the Year and also received Rightmove’s customer service award at the Relocation Agent Network of the Year Awards.

These awards come shortly after the company was named the East Midlands Estate Agency of the Year at the Negotiator Awards.

Pygoot & Crone won the awards after a record-breaking year of sales and significant growth across its 10 Midlands-based offices.

Nathan Emerson, director at Pygott & Crone, said: “We’ve had an incredibly successful year as an agency and we are rapidly expanding across Lincolnshire.

“These awards are testament to the hard work of our growing team and will sit alongside our Best Lincolnshire Award from the International Property Awards.

“This means a lot to us as we’re proud of our roots in Lincolnshire, encouraging inward investment and business in the county.

“We believe that these award wins really highlight the difference between us and our regional competitors.