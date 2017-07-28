Expanding Long Bennington automotive firm needs up to 10 more technicians

An expanding Long Bennington company is looking to employ 10 more technicians.

Smart Fleet Solutions has announced that it is looking for up to 10 new technicians to join its highly skilled team to help cope with increasing demand as the company continues to grow.

Smart Fleet Solutions prepares a wide range of vehicles for sale – from petrol and diesel cars and hybrid vehicles to 7.5 tonne vans – on behalf of major fleet operators, rental companies and vehicle manufacturers, through a range of services including repairs and refurbishments.

The company’s Long Bennington site is already the largest of its technical centres, which can also be found in Wiltshire, Staffordshire and Scotland.

The Long Bennington site covers a total of 27 acres and employs 172 people, while across the UK the company employs more than 400 people in total.

All 10 new recruits will receive comprehensive on-the-job training as well as the opportunity to attend additional courses through the Smart Fleet Solutions Academy, which offers everything from apprenticeships to advanced courses on the latest smart repair techniques and technologies.

Manager of the Long Bennington site Kris Hurd said: “We now need another 10 technicians as the company continues to grow and would like to hear from people keen to further their careers in the automotive industry and who want to become the very best in the business. This is an exciting time for Smart Fleet Solutions and the expansion of our Long Bennington team is a great opportunity for people who’d like to be part of a fast-growing company with an enviable reputation for both customer service and career development.”

For more details on the roles available visit www.smartfleetsolutions.com, email recruitment@smartfleetsolutions.com or call 01477 412747.