Feedback on plans for £100 million Grantham designer outlet village ‘is positive’

The company behind the plans for a £100 million designer outlet village in Grantham says it has received a very positive response from the public.

Rioja Developments held a consultation event on Friday and Saturday at ChristChurch in Finkin Street where people were able to see the plans.

If approved, the 270,000 sq ft retail village, located on a 36-acre section of the KiNG31 land, just south of Grantham, would create around 1,500 jobs and attract up to 3.5 million visitors per year. It would be accessed off a new A1 junction and include around 1,800 car parking spaces.

Giles Membrey, Managing Director of Rioja Developments, said: “It was great to see that, despite the rain, so many local people came out to view our proposals over the weekend. The initial feedback we have received is very positive, and we are all very excited about the benefits the Designer Outlet Village could bring to Grantham.

“I am looking forward to reviewing carefully what local people have said, refining our proposals, and presenting updated plans in a few weeks’ time.”

Everyone attending the event was given the opportunity to provide written feedback, or take away feedback forms to return by post. All the feedback will be taken into account in developing the final plans to submit to South Kesteven District Council.

Stephen Vickers, Managing Director of Buckminster, which owns the land, said: “As a major investor and property owner in Grantham town centre we are absolutely committed to Grantham’s future, meaning that listening to and understanding the views of local people is incredibly important.

“We are thrilled that the public has shown such strong support for the scheme, which further demonstrates Grantham Designer Outlet Village’s potential to act as a catalyst for economic growth as well as its appeal as a shopping destination.”

Leaflets outlining the proposals, along with freepost feedback forms, will be distributed in Grantham. The plans can be seen at granthamdesigneroutletvillage.com. Anyone with questions can phone the freephone consultation line on 0800 319 6162.

In the coming months, a second consultation event will be held to present any changes that will be made to the plans before they are submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

Rioja says that previous experience shows that 10 per cent of visitors to the outlet village will visit Grantham town centre boosting business and tourism.