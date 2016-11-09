Find out about apprenticeships with SKDC at fair in Grantham

Apprenticeship opportunities with South Kesteven District Council are the focus of an information event in Grantham next week.

The local authority will hold an apprenticeship fair in the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Wednesday, from noon to 3pm.

A council spokesman said: “With more than 140 services across a range of disciplines and careers, SKDC really does have a lot to offer as an employer.

“With jobs in planning, finance, communications, environmental health, skilled trades and a whole host of others there is plenty of opportunity to work and develop your career.”

The fair will feature representatives from repairs, IT, planning, customer services, benefits and building control, who will be there to talk about current and future apprenticeship opportunities with SKDC, as well as answer questions.

Current apprentices will also be there to talk about their experience and the benefits of studying for an apprenticeship.

External partners of SKDC supporting the event will include Job Centre Plus, Grantham College and Boston College.

Stephanie Parke, 30, from Grantham, is currently completing a customer service apprenticeship. She said: “I’m enjoying the new experience working as a customer service apprentice in local government. It is giving me the opportunity to broaden my customer service experience and gain a recognised qualification at the same time.”

Rhys Page, 24, also from Grantham, has worked for the council for five years, but recently changed roles to take up an apprenticeship in advanced business administration.

“My apprenticeship training is helping me question why and how I do things so that I can continually improve,” he said.

Trade roles are also available. Repairs apprentice Ben Kennedy-Short, 17, has been working with the council for around seven months and said that he is thrilled to have been able to take the opportunity.

The Grantham teenager added: “SKDC is a great employer and are helping me to continue to study one day a week whilst working. I am able to earn a living and am learning vital on the job skills.”

For more information about SKDC’s apprenticeship fair visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/apprenticeships