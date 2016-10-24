Four gold awards for Grantham’s Belvoir lettings agency

A Grantham-based lettings agency has just scooped four national gold awards based on customer reviews and ratings.

Belvoir Grantham, based in St Peter’s Hill, has won the top honours for customer experience in the allAgents awards 2016.

It was named best letting agent in Grantham, best letting agent in Lincolnshire, best letting agent in the NG31 postcode and best letting agent in the East of England.

The reviews were accumulated between September 1 last year to August 31 this year.

One reviewer stated: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to the team at Belvoir Grantham for looking after my five properties so well in the last 12 years. As such a big investment risk it is great to know that the team have looked after my tenants and protected my investment.”

Grantham branch manager Carly French said: “Belvoir are extremely proud of this win.

“It is a real testament to the quality of service and work that goes into being part of the UK’s largest property franchise group.”

“At Belvoir Grantham we pride ourselves on the customer service we provide to all our clients.

“For this reason we have also entered the ESTAS 2017, which are the most prestigious award scheme in the UK property industry.”

The ESTAS is an independent award scheme that highlights estate and letting agents providing high quality service based on research conducted with sellers, buyers, tenants and landlords in the UK.

She added: “Belvoir Grantham has built its reputation over the last two decades by providing a high standard of service for our clients.

“Our business has grown steadily year on year by utilising our local knowledge, excellent customer relations and the benefit of having a national network, including offices in London.”

The latest success comes four months after Belvoir was named the best franchise agency - for the sixth year running - at the Lettings Agency of the Year Awards.

Belvoir has outlets in Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Peterborough, Bourne, Spalding, Sleaford, Boston, King’s Lynn, Melton Mowbray and has its headquarters in Grantham.

