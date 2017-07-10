Glamping site near Grantham to be launched in August

A couple are launching a glamping site in Barkston next month.

Millside Wigwams at Mill Farm will open on August 11. There will be six running water deluxe cabins close to the River Witham and a small working farm. The cabins are syrrounded by farm tracks, cycle routes and visito attractions.

Millside Wigwams at Barkston.

The venture is owned by husband and wife team, Steve and Fiona Elnor. Steve said: “Our six luxury en-suite Wigwams site is only 10 minutes from the A1 and Grantham railway station, so just an hour’s train journey from London and York, making our farm a perfect and accessible destination for a family holiday, weekend getaway, romantic break or friends’ reunion.

“As part of a franchise, we have had tremendous support from Wigwam Holidays in bringing this dream to fruition, further made possible by LEADER funding assistance. Our project was the first LEADER funding to be awarded in South Kesteven. The site fits perfectly with the objectives for LEADER funding, bringing not only increased tourist footfall to the region, but also offering local employment too.”

LEADER funding is available to support farm diversification projects, boost rural tourism and other initiatives that will benefit the local rural community and environment as a whole.

Steve added: “We’re making the most of our location by offering guests the chance to learn about bee keeping, which will be run by Catherine Sheen of Grantham Beekeeping Association. We’ll also be in full swing for lambing by next Easter, so guests can experience this magical time of year.”

Millside Wigwams will also offer bedding for hire, the chance to hire a campfire along with a communal log cabin that includes table tennis, pool table and other games.

Prices start at around £85 per night based on two adults sharing one cabin and the family dog can also stay for an extra £5 per night.