Gonerby Moor plot of 200 acres put up for sale

A large plot of land has been put up for sale at Gonerby Moor which is likely to be used for industrial purposes.

The land covers 199 acres and borders the B1174 on the opposite side to the Downtown store and the industrial site next to the A1.

The land has been put on the market by Savills which says the land is a prime mixed-use development opportunity. It says offers are invited to buy the vacant freehold along with potential joint ventures.

Victor Ktori, head of office at Savills Nottingham, said: “This is a rare opportunity for a developer with vision to purchase a sizeable plot of land in a well connected and prominent location. For this reason we expect to receive a significant number of enquiries from interested parties looking to take advantage of the site’s considerable potential.”

Mr Ktori told the Journal that there was already considerable interest both locally and from parties nationwide in the land, which has been put up for sale by a private individual.

He added: “We will distil all that interest and then go back to bidders once we have decided what would work best.

“It is not often 200 acres of employment land near the A1 comes on to the market. I would see that land being used for warehousing or retail like the Downtown or Boundary Mill stores nearby. This will enhance the provision that is already at Gonerby Moor and also complement what is in the town.”

Mr Ktori said no price had been put on the land and that figure would depend on what bidders were offering to do with the plot. He said it will be several months before those preferred bidders had been decided upon.

He said: “There is a lot happening in Grantham and it has been overlooked too much in my view.”

Downtown recently announced plans for a £125 million retail village to be built on its site at Gonerby Moor next to the A1. This comes in direct competiton to a £100 million retail outlet plan announced by Buckminster last year to be built on the KiNG31 industrial site off the A1.

In June, plans for a £16 million concrete plant were approved by South Kesteven District Council to be built close to the Downtown site.