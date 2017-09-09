Grantham Argos store wants more workers for Christmas period

Argos is employing an extra 10,000 people across the country to work over Christmas.

Customer advisors and stock assistants are being sought for 800 stores across the UK including the Grantham store on Guildhall Street.

The leading digital retailer is also taking on 1,000 fast track drivers for its store to customer door delivery service.

Recruits will be offered a minimum of 10 hours per week (minimum of six hours for weekend staff) with the potential for some roles to become permanent at the end of the season where there are vacancies.

Steve Carson, of Argos, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic, friendly and flexible people to deliver the personal service we are known for whether customers are shopping in-store or buying on-line for home delivery.”

To apply for a vacancy go to www.argos.careers/xmas