Grantham boy Alfie is county’s Big Summer Reading Challenge winner

Congratulations to six-year-old Alfie Green from Grantham, this year’s Lincolnshire Library Summer Reading Challenge winner.

He was one of 272 children that took part this year at Grantham Library. He was presented with his prize, a seven-inch Acer tablet, by Tarina Jones, inclusion services co-ordinator.

Library team leader Janet Davies said: “Alfie did so well to be chosen in the prize draw this year. We had lots of children enter, 112 more than we had in 2015 in fact! It shows that you can’t beat a good book. I think the 2016 Roald Dahl theme was especially popular with children of all ages, though Alfie’s favourite is still the Horrid Henry series by Francesca Simon – a great choice.”

The Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest library-run reading event. The challenge is to read six books during the school holidays. Children of all ages are invited to take part and they can read anything they like.