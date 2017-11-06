Grantham branch of webuyanycar.com opens

The on-line car buying company webuyanycar.com has opened a branch in Grantham.

The Grantham branch launched today in Greyfriars, becoming the first branch in the town and fourth in the county.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar.com, said: “Our latest opening in Grantham is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in Lincolnshire who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. With the new branch we hope to reduce customer traveling time by opening in a more central location.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers in branch and continuing to be the area’s top consumer choice for selling cars in a convenient and hassle-free way.”

One job has been created with the opening of the branch.

webuyanycar.com has over 200 branches in the country and employs more than 500 people.

Mr Evans said: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our Grantham branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

For further information go to www.webuyanycar.com