Grantham clothing store Empire expands its wedding wear

If you are looking to hire that perfect formal suit for your forthcoming wedding, you no longer have to look outside Grantham.

Men’s clothing specialist Empire Formal Tailor, on St Peter’s Hill, has expanded their range of stylish wedding wear.

Previously they sold morning suits but, in response to local demand, have now introduced a hire service as well.

Owner Chad Vinodchadda said: “We always listen to our customers and local demand.

“We had a lot of people come in and ask if we would offer this service as no one else was doing it locally and we were more than happy to introduce a hire service.

“We have already had a lot of interest and even have bookings up to 2018.”

Empire has been trading in the town for nearly 20 years and has built up an enviable reputation.

Morning suits come in three different colours - black, grey or navy - and there is a huge choice of accessories, with 35 different waistcoats to choose from and an extensive range of cravats, ties and bow ties.

“We pride ourselves on our personal service,” said Chad. “We invite people to come in and have a preliminary appointment to discuss their requirements. There is then a fitting and another nearer the date of the wedding for any final adjustments. We want to ensure the suit looks perfect on the day.

“And if you hire five or more suits in addition to the groom’s, you get the groom’s for free.”

Empire can supply morning suits for children as well, from the age of one upwards, and can cater for any size up to a 64in chest.

They also offer three-piece dinner suits for proms, parties or formal work functions, and have introduced a hire service for these as well should you prefer to hire rather than buy.