Grantham councillor slams ‘garden village’ proposal for edge of town

Government plans for a garden village on the edge of Grantham have come under fire.

Grantham county and district councillor Charmaine Morgan says housing has already been allocated at Spitalgate Heath and does not meet the criteria set out by the Government for a garden village.

The government announced 14 garden villages to be started around the country including the Grantham development between Somerby Hill and Spittlegate Level.

Coun Morgan says the site will simply be an extension of the town, whereas the Government has stipulated that the garden village developments should be separate from towns and have facilities which will make them self-sufficient.

She said: “The Government has said it would not consider significant expansion on the edge of town. But the only barrier we have here is a strip of vegetation which we insisted was put in the plans in the first place.”

She added: “I am extremely concerned about the scale of it and the impact of it on traffic which has not been addressed.

“It clearly could have a significant increase on traffic on Somerby Hill, Bridge End Road and the junction at McDonald’s. There is a lack of facilities in the town centre to cope with the additional volume of traffic.

“There is also the proposed downgrading of A&E when this will bring more people into the area who need vital healthcare services.”

The Government says garden villages should not be dormitory suburbs, but have ‘crucial community infrastructure’ allowing them to be self-sustainable.

But Coun Morgan says the number of shops and the size of schools and doctors’ surgery cannot possibly sustain a population likely to be as big as 12,000.

She said: “The amount of services they are proposing on the site is inadequate for that scale of development. So much traffic will be generated by the development that by the time they have driven into the town they might as well have driven to Stamford.

“We do need more housing, but it is important how it is delivered and they need to make sure it meets the needs of the community.”