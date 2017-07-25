Grantham firm’s golf day attracts 180 players and raises £3,500 for LIVES

A charity golf day involving 180 players raised £3,500 for LIVES Lincolnshire.

The event was Chartered Accountants Duncan & Toplis’ 27th annual charity golf day, held at Belton Woods near Grantham.

Teams representing businesses and organisations from the East Midlands and beyond teed off at the firm’s traditional event, which took place over two courses.

The winning team overall were Brooks Macdonald with 90 points who took home the Duncan & Toplis Shield.

Adrian Reynolds, Managing Director at Duncan & Toplis, said: “We want to thank everyone who took part. Your efforts mean that our chosen charity can continue its valuable work in our communities.”

LIVES is a Lincolnshire charity that supports more than 700 highly trained and dedicated volunteers who deliver vital care in the first critical moments of a medical emergency. More than £1 million is required every year to keep their volunteers on the road and ready to respond to 999 calls.

Lincolnshire firm Duncan & Toplis, which has an office in Grantham, are chartered accountants and business advisers, who have raised more than £80,000 for charitable causes from its golf days over the last 26 years.