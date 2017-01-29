Grantham has a big appetite for new Real Burger Company restaurant

Hungry Grantham people have shown a real appetite for a new restaurant that has opened in the centre of the town.

Managers of the Real Burger Co say they are delighted with the response from townspeople to the new eatery in the former Greenwoods clothing store in High Street.

And the arrival of the Real Burger Co is another jobs boost for Grantham.

Area manager Tim Morris said that the restaurant employs 25 people in full-time and part-time roles.

Plans for the restaurant were first unveiled in June last year.

The premises contain a kitchen, bar and eating areas.

Mr Morris also said it was possible the restaurant would have to increase the number of staff to cope with the demand.

He said: “We have been really busy since opening last Friday.

“There has been lots of interest from people in Grantham and we are delighted.

“Everything has gone really smoothly and I’m delighted at the way we have been able to adapt so quickly to a new building.”

The Real Burger Co was created more than two years ago by Leanne Hull and Martyn Kirby with their first restaurant opening in Newark.

Mr Morris said the business was looking to expand its operations still further.

Miss Hull has previously told the Grantham Journal: “Grantham does not have anything like the Real Burger Co and this was a good opportunity we didn’t want to turn down.

“We will be leasing the premises.”