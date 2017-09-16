Grantham recycling firm shows major growth in gypsum business

A recycling company has opened its doors to show its latest growth success.

Mid UK Recycling Ltd opened the doors at its Ancaster site to local councillors and MP Dr Caroline Johnson on Friday. They were shown how its reprocessed gypsum business has really taken off.

Mid UK MD Chris Mountain with Dr Caroline Johnson MP

The family-owned business, which has been recycling gypsum from used plasterboard for 15 years, is the only UK reprocessor to have been awarded ‘end of waste’ status from the Environment Agency for its gypsum granules. ‘End of waste’ status confirms the waste has been converted into a distinct and marketable product that can be used in exactly the same way as a non-waste, virgin material.

The business processes around 50,000 tonnes a year and is seeing increasing demand for its recycled gypsum in cat litter and for the manufacturing of new plasterboard.

Visitors on the site tour heard that with these guaranteed, sustainable outlets for recycled gypsum, Mid UK Recycling is looking to source more waste plasterboard and is currently building an additional processing line which will increase capacity by a further 25,000 tonnes per year.

Sales manager at Mid UK Recycling Ruth Cullen said that historically, plasterboard manufacturers used flue gas desulpherisation gypsum (FGD) in the production of plasterboard.

“FGD gypsum results from the emissions cleaning process at coal fired power stations,” said Ruth. “As these power stations are phased out, the plasterboard manufacturers need to source alternatives. The result is we have seen an increase in demand for recycled gypsum from two of the UK’s largest plasterboard manufacturers over the past couple of years.

“The plasterboard manufacturers have invested millions of pounds in converting their production plants to enable them to utilise recycled gypsum.

“We recognise this investment and commitment and are working closely with them to ensure a consistent supply of recycled gypsum for contracts spanning the next ten years.”

Mid UK Recycling also supplies cat litter made from the product to a number of sources including major supermarkets.

Ruth added: “Not only is the recycled gypsum cheaper for the supermarkets and their customers than alternative cat litter materials, but it also offers more green credentials for the supermarkets.”

The company has its own in-house fleet of vehicles, and offers a nationwide collection service as well as tip-in services. For more information call 01400 273888 or email sales@midukrecycling.co.uk