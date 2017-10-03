Grantham’s Belton Woods taken over by investment company

Belton Woods Hotel has been bought by an investment company.

The hotel has been bought by Aprirose in a multi-million pound deal and will be managed on its behalf by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH). Belton Woods was previously owned by QHotels which has also sold its Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort in Brigg.

The four-star luxury hotels join the RBH portfolio alongside 24 other properties. All 26 hotels, which have an annual turnover in excess of £190 million, were acquired by Aprirose from QHotels in a £525 million deal.

Belton Woods boasts three golf courses, The Spa at Belton Woods and a health club. QHotels bought Belton Woods from De Vere Hotels towards the end of 2014.

Located across the UK, the 26 luxury hotels and leisure resorts joining the RBH portfolio boast a host of facilities including spas at 24 of the properties and golf courses available to club members at 10 of the hotels.

Helder Pereira, chief executive officer of Redefine|BDL Hotels, said: “This is another landmark addition to the Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio and we’re thrilled to see Forest Pines and Belton Woods joining the rest of our properties across the UK. Each hotel offers wonderful facilities in fantastic locations, so their quality and prestige speak for themselves. We also look forward to continuing – and strengthening – our already successful working relationship with Aprirose as a key hotel owner.

“This acquisition will increase the Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio to more than 75 hotels and is in line with the company’s growth targets within the UK.”

Chief executive officer of Aprirose, Manish Gudka, said: “The QHotels portfolio – including Forest Pines and Belton Woods – is made up of a diverse set of assets to add to our multi-faceted real estate portfolio.

“We have established a successful partnership with Redefine|BDL Hotels, which was appointed both on our Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Mercure Bristol Holland House hotel assets, so both Lincolnshire hotels will be operated to the same excellent standards.”