Grantham’s Prince William of Gloucester barracks to be sold to make way for housing

Grantham’s Prince William of Gloucester barracks are to be sold for homes development, the Ministry of Defence has revealed.

The barracks, in Somerby Hill, are among 13 sites nationally that the Ministry of Defence has announced it will sell to provide land for more than 17,000 homes.

The move will also raise some £225 million for the MoD.

The barracks were established in 1976 and are the home of Headquarters Royal Logistic Corps Army Reserve and of the Army Training Regiment. It first became a station for the Royal Flying Corps in 1915 and it was finally vacated by the RAF in 1975.

Darren Joint, chairman of Grantham Business Club, said: “It is a loss and an opportunity.

“From change comes opportunities that cannot be foreseen.

“But in the medium term, it will be difficult for the town if people move away because the barracks are closed.”

Leader of South Kesteven District Council and Grantham councillor Bob Adams said: “It will be sad to lose that connection with the Armed Forces in Grantham but we need to examine the statement by the MoD before we can fully understand what it means for the site.”

The sale was announced by Mark Lancaster, under secretary of state for defence.

He said: ”I can confirm the expected release of 13 sites.

“These will contribute some £225 million toward the MOD’s £1 billion target for land release sales as set out in spending review 2015.

“These sites also contribute to the Government commitment to provide land for 160,000 homes in this Parliament.

“The intent to dispose of these 13 sites will provide land for up to 17,017 homes (of which some 12,565 are expected to materialise in this Parliament).

He added: “This strategy aims to better support military capability and force generation; allow the formation of clusters of sites which facilitate the collocation of similar functions and thereby reduce running costs through shared resources; as well as dispose of under-utilised sites for which there is no longer a long-term Defence requirement.”

He added: “I acknowledge that these moves will have an impact upon civilian and military staff; the Department is making arrangements to provide for units and functions based at sites which will not have a future Defence requirement.

“I will make a further announcement on the sequencing and timing of these moves later this year.”