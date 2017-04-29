Grantham salon House of Hair opens in Westgate

A businesswoman with more than 20 years experience in hair and beauty has set up her own salon in the town.

Mel Wade managed the hair department at aUK in Grantham for seven years before setting out her own venture, The House of Hair, which opened for business on Monday in Westgate.

The House of Hair, Westgate, Grantham.

Before moving to Grantham Mel worked in London for 20 years. She is originally from Yorkshire and intended to go to London only for a year.

As well as hairdressing, House of Hair will do nails, eyebrows and lashes. Mel said she decided on the name The House of Hair because she says the salon has a ‘homely feel’. She said the service would be ‘professional’ and and ‘reasonably priced’.

Mel is being helped by her friend of several years Katie Jude-Plant who has taken on the front of house duties.

Mel said: “I have been doing this for 20-plus years so I thought it was time I did something for myself.

“Katie was a client of mine several years ago and we became the best of friends and it is good to have her helping me out.”

For more details call the salon on 01476 562222