Grantham schools encouraged to make celebratory Lincolnshire pizza

A rural business which produces rapeseed oil is calling on Grantham area schools to take part in British Food Fortnight (September 23-October 8).

Fulbeck-based Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil has been contacting schools across the county to encourage youngsters to enter a competition – which involves making a ‘Lincolnshire Day Celebration Pizza’.

It comes as Ronnie Ownsworth is the community volunteer for Love British Food in this area.

She said: “My role involves contacting local schools and community groups, amongst others, and helping them engage with the wonderful work that the organisers behind British Food Fortnight and Bring Home the Harvest do to promote British Farming and Food Production.”

Ronnie has sent out promotional material and the pizza recipes to schools, some of which have already taken up the offer and had Ronnie in to help make the treat.

Participating schools are encouraged to take pictures of their pizzas and either post on Ownsworth’s Facebook page or tweet @Ownsworths – the first five schools to do so during British Food Fortnight will win a copy of ‘Ronnie’s Rapeseed Oil Recipes’ cookbook.